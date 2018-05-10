Texas Teacher Admits Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student She Met at Chick-fil-A

A Texas history teacher admitted Monday to having sex with a 15-year-old male student after meeting up with him at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant, a Harris County District Court clerk confirms to PEOPLE.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, pleaded guilty to having an improper relationship with a student for having sex with him twice in the summer of 2017, the Houston Chronicle reported. When she was arrested in December, she was also charged with sexual assault of a child, but that charge was dropped in her plea agreement.

During their second sexual encounter, Schiffer smoked pot with the student, the Chronicle, citing court records, reported.

She faces up to 20 years in prison. She will be sentenced in August.

“Michelle has taken responsibility for her actions and is very remorseful,” her attorney Grant Scheiner said after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Chronicle reports. “At sentencing Michelle plans to personally apologize to the complainant and his family, as well as everyone affected. It’s highly doubtful she will have any trouble with the law again.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click hereto get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Schiffer told authorities that she met the student, who is now 16, at the fast food restaurant before they went to a friend’s house to have sex, court records show, according to Click 2 Houston.

The student told police that on another occasion, Schiffer picked him up at a park and drove around the neighborhood before having sex with him in a parking lot, local TV station CW39 reported.

She also admitted that she smoked marijuana with the student in her vehicle, Click 2 Houston reported.

Schiffer taught world history at Cypress Springs High School in Cypress.

Authorities became aware of the improper relationship when an anonymous student reported the situation to the Cypress Springs High School principal on Nov. 10, according to court documents, CW39 reported.

The anonymous student told the principal that the male student had admitted to having a sexual relationship with the teacher, according to court documents.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District said in a statement that Schiffer was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave once they learned of the charges.

PEOPLE’s calls to her attorney for comment were not immediately returned.