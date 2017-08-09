Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ in Texas Sentenced to Prison for Hosting Teen Sex Parties

Jared Anderson was a decorated high school English teacher at Judson High School, near San Antonio, Texas. In the 2015-2016 school year, he was even named “Teacher of the Year.”

But school officials found themselves working to recall yearbooks that noted such a honor after Anderson, 29, was arrested in March 2016 and accused of hosting sex parties for teenage boys.

He was indicted on multiple counts of sexual performance by a child and pleaded guilty last month to four counts of sexual performance by a child and two count of indecency with a child.

He was reportedly placed on leave following his indictment and later fired. A district spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Anderson to 10 years in prison.

While his defense attorneys asked for probation, prosecutors called him a “horrible” candidate for such a possibility and sought at least 10 years in prison — a request the judge favored.

“My only recourse is to give you 10 years or give you probation,” Judge Steve Hilbig told Anderson at his sentencing. “And frankly, sir, I don’t believe you deserve deferred adjudication.”

Anderson’s attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE show that he hosted a party at his home on Feb. 12, 2016, which he called a “bros night.”

Authorities say that seven boys, ranging from 15 to 17 years old, showed up, where a sign on the door of the home instructed them, “The last one to get naked has to get the first dare.”

All of the boys eventually got undressed, police say.

At least two victims told police that Anderson’s parties included sexually charged games.

Two of the boys told authorities that Anderson had hosted parties at his home for months and that they included sex acts, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Police suspected he encouraged the teens to perform sexual acts on one another and, in one incident, exchanged illicit photos with a 17-year-old, according to the paper.

Anderson was a group leader at a local church where all seven of the victims were members, according to local TV station KSAT.

“He wanted to be accepted by them,” a church counselor testified during Anderson’s sentencing hearing Monday, noting that the latter man was receiving therapy. “And so he was willing to do whatever it took.”