Texas Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with 14-Year-Old Student and Paid Him $28,000 to Keep Quiet

Police in Texas have arrested a 27-year-old middle school teacher who allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student and then paid him $28,000 when he threatened to report her to authorities, PEOPLE confirms.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE state Thao “Sandy” Doan was arrested on Friday — 10 days after the boy’s mother allegedly called school officials to report an alleged series of sexually-suggestive text messages she found on her son’s phone.

Police allege the boy’s mother tracked the source of the text messages to Doan, who taught her son math at Raul Quintanilla Senior Middle School in West Oak Cliff.

School officials tell PEOPLE Doan was first hired by the Dallas Independent School District in the spring of 2014. She “was placed on administrative leave Jan. 10,” the district confirms — the same day the boy’s mother reported the alleged affair.

According to court records, Doan was confronted with the allegations and allegedly admitted to having sex with one of her students on three separate occasions between mid-2015 and December 2016.

Police allege Doan and the student began exchanging explicit text messages shortly before their first sexual encounter. Doan also allegedly sent the child photographs of her breasts.

Court allege contend the boy threatened to go to the police in January, 2016 — and Doan offered to pay the student for his silence.

After reviewing Doan’s bank statements, police allege she paid the teen $28,000 to keep quiet.

Doan has been charged with a single count of improper relationship between an educator and student.

She bonded out of jail over the weekend. Court do not identify her defense attorney.

According to police, it is unlikely the student will face charges for allegedly accepting money from Doan in return for his silence.