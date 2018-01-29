Texas Teacher Allegedly Filmed Sex Act on Sleeping Student

Texas investigators have accused a former Houston substitute teacher of performing a sex act on one of his students and filming it while the pupil was fast asleep.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Manuel Gamboa, 35, who is charged with engaging in an improper relationship with a student and sexual assault, stemming from an alleged June 3, 2017 incident.

Gamboa, police allege, invited a 17-year-old male student to his apartment in Houston. At the time, Gamboa was working as a substitute teacher at Dekaney High School in Houston.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The complaint alleges Gamboa plied the student with beer.

“Complainant stated that he consumed several beers and became dizzy due to him not normally drinking,” charging documents state.

The alleged victim, who does not speak English, told investigators Gamboa was “like a mentor to him.”

The complaint alleges the teen allegedly told Gamboa he was feeling sick, and went to rest on a sofa bed in the living room.

According to the complaint, the teen awoke to find Gamboa lying next to him.

As the teen got up to go to the bathroom, Gamboa allegedly smacked the teen’s buttocks.

Once inside the bathroom, the teen allegedly felt discomfort and minor pain while urinating.

Later, the teen asked to use Gamboa’s cell phone. When the teen did, he noticed sexually explicit videos and images on the phone, allegedly showing Gamboa performing a sex act on him while he was asleep and without his consent.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

The complaint further alleges a sexual assault exam was performed on the minor at a hospital, and turned up evidence of another person’s DNA.

Gamboa was arrested Wednesday. He is being held on $80,000 bond.

He has not entered a plea and does not have a lawyer yet.

The Spring Independent School District, which oversees Dekaney High School, issued the following statement, according to ABC7:

“Immediately upon notification by Harris County of potential pending charges against Mr. Gamboa, a substitute teacher in the district, he was removed from our substitute pool. The safety of our students is our highest priority. The criminal history and references of job applicants, including those who apply to serve as substitutes, are routinely checked before they are hired.”