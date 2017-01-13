Ex-Teacher Gets 10 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Student Who Got Her Pregnant

Alexandria Vera — a former middle school English teacher who authorities say admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old student and who aborted her pregnancy amidst an investigation — was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison, PEOPLE confirms.

She will be eligible for parole after serving five years. Her attorney was unavailable for comment.

Vera, 24, pleaded guilty in November to aggravated sexual assault. After her arrest in June, Vera told investigators she and the teen had sex almost daily over a nine-month period.

She was initially charged with continuous sex abuse of a child, which could have resulted in a life sentence. Her victim is now 14 years old, court officials tell PEOPLE.

Vera resigned from her teaching position with the Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas, soon after her arrest. She had been the subject of an investigation into her sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student at Stovall Middle School.

Detectives say she acknowledged having a sexual relationship with the student, telling them the two became intimate in the fall of 2015 after meeting during a summer school session.

Vera has claimed to police that the boy’s parents were aware of the relationship and were so approving of the union that they let their child spend nights at her house, according to authorities. Vera told investigators she would drop him off at his home in the morning so he could catch the bus to school.

Police say Vera claimed to them that when she met with the boy’s parents in October 2015, he introduced her as his girlfriend. She told investigators that she and the boy were in love.

In January 2016, after months of sexual encounters, Vera learned she was pregnant, she told police. She claimed she told the 13-year-old’s parents and that they expressed support and excitement.

But a month later the child was aborted after child welfare officials arrived at Vera’s school to question her and the student about their relationship.