Texas Sports Reporter Who Went Missing Was 'Confused As a Result of Some Medications': Police

Police are blaming a bad reaction to medication for the mysterious disappearance of a Houston-based sports reporter who was found Monday.

Courtney Roland, 29, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon after covering a football camp in Houston, Texas, run by Texas A&M University. Later that evening, she apparently went out in her Jeep Cherokee. At 12:30 A.M. early Sunday morning, she texted a roommate saying that she had been followed by a suspicious man in a blue truck, the Houston Police Department told PEOPLE.

But in a press conference on Monday afternoon, officers say that they suspect no foul play in her disappearance — and believe that she became confused after taking an undisclosed medication.

“We believe she was confused as a result of some medications she was taking,” a Houston Police Department spokesman said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. “She still seems pretty confused about everything.”

According to police, Roland was spotted underneath an overpass on Monday after a passerby recognized her from the media coverage of her disappearance. She was found moments later at a nearby Chick-Fil-A. She was physically unharmed, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Authorities have not yet determined what transpired before and during her disappearance. The spokesman said Roland had left her purse at a Starbucks, and had been using an iPad to track her iPhone.

She was unaware that she had been reported missing, authorities say.

Roland’s roommate told local outlet Click 2 Houston that she and Roland were supposed to meet up on Sunday, but said Roland never showed up and she never heard from Roland again.

Roland’s mother told Click 2 Houston that she received a text from Roland’s phone saying, “Hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

As of Monday afternoon, Roland remains in the hospital. Her family is present.

“Her family is with her,” the spokesman told reporters on Monday afternoon. “The missing persons part of this case is over.”