Texas Boy Found Covered in Blood After Dad Stabs Mom to Death: Police

Authorities say an 11-year-old Texas boy called 911 on Wednesday morning as his father was stabbing his mother to death with a kitchen knife, PEOPLE confirms.

Law enforcement responded to the home of Medger and Rose Blake, in Conroe, Texas, less than eight minutes later, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

They found the Blakes’ frightened son on the front porch — drenched in his mom’s blood.

After rushing the boy to safety, deputies entered the residence “and were quickly confronted by the knife-wielding suspect in the master bedroom,” according to the statement.

Medger, 41, was ordered to drop his weapon but “he refused,” authorities say. Instead, they claim he “advanced toward one of the deputies with the knife in a threatening manner,” according to the statement.

That is when both deputies, “fearing for their lives,” opened fire. They shot Medger “multiple times.”

Both parents were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, the boy had begged his father to stop stabbing his 38-year-old mom just before he called 911.

The child was not injured in the altercation.

Investigators say they did find an eight-page handwritten note inside the home, signed by Medger. The note, addressed to his children, “detailed what the suspect wanted to happen in the aftermath of the murder,” according to authorities.

Medger’s note “contained explicit instructions on what to do with the house, vehicles and other assets,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The note also apologized for what happened.”

Teddy bear on top of cruiser. Just brought little boy from home to car, he called 911 saying dad stabbed mom. So sad… #khou11 pic.twitter.com/MHEcJdbNeH — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) February 22, 2017

Deputies say family members have come in from out of state to care for the boy, who’d managed to lock himself in a bathroom for safety until law enforcement could arrive.

There are no known records of violence at the home and neither parent had a criminal record, according to authorities. Blake relatives could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.

“Nobody expected this,” the family’s pastor told KHOU.

“They’re just a beautiful family,” the pastor said, describing Medger as “quiet, more reserved” and Rose as “more outspoken.”

He said, “It’s just tragic.”