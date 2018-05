The 'Extraordinary' Lives Lost in the Texas School Massacre — and Stories of Courage from Inside

Early on Friday, during first period in one of the last school days of the year, a 17-year-old junior began shooting at an art classroom in Texas’ Santa Fe High School, according to authorities. The rampage, which lasted about 30 minutes, killed 10 people: eight students and two teachers. Another 13 were wounded, including a school police officer who confronted the gunman.

Students at school that day later described the sudden swerve into chaos — the day’s normalcy blasted apart by shotgun fire echoing in the halls. At some point fire alarms began to ring.

As some fled, others took shelter in dark and barricaded rooms.

“I jumped under the table and flipped it in front of me,” 16-year-old sophomore Rome Shubert told reporters. “And I guess [the shooter] ran out into the hall. I took off out the back door and when I was running, I realized I was shot in the back of the head.

“I heard three pops and I turned to look to see what it was and saw my friend laying on the ground bleeding,” recalls junior Christopher Kurrass, 17, who was in Spanish class. “I was frozen, then something clicked,” he tells PEOPLE. “I grabbed two girls near me and took off running.”

Loved ones of the dead have since spoken out to mourn them and celebrate their lives. Said Sabika Sheikh’s father: “She was extraordinary, genius and talented.”