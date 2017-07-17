Infant Drowns in Tub After Police Officer Dad Allegedly Forgot About Him While Fighting with Wife

An off-duty El Paso, Texas, police officer has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the drowning death of his infant son after the officer allegedly left his child alone in the tub while fighting with his wife, according to multiple reports.

Jail records show that 27-year-old Raymond Licon Jr. was arrested on July 10 and released later that same day after posting bond.

He has not retained an attorney or entered a plea, officials say. Efforts to reach him directly were unsuccessful.

Authorities said that Licon’s 11-month-old son, Azrael Ezekiel Licon, drowned in the tub on June 20 after his dad allegedly left him alone during a bath in an upstairs bathroom, the El Paso Times and local TV station KVIA report.

Investigators claim Licon became distracted from his son while fighting with his estranged wife by phone and text, according to court documents obtained by local station KXAN.

It’s unclear how long the child was alone. But Licon called 911 at 9:19 p.m. — about 45 minutes after the argument started and after water had overflowed from the tub and started dripping through the ceiling onto the first floor of his apartment, according to documents, KXAN reports.

Licon attempted CPR on Azrael, according to the Times, and allegedly told responding officers and a neighbor that he was responsible for the death because he’d forgotten about his son, KXAN reports.

A two-year veteran of the El Paso police, Licon was relieved of his duties, according to KVIA. However, his employment status “has yet to be determined,” a spokesman told the station on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.