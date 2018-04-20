Texas Nurse Allegedly Confessed to Killing Dozens of Small Children: ‘I Really Did Kill Those Babies’

This week, prosecutors presented an alleged prison confession from a Texas pediatric nurse convicted of killing of killing one toddler but suspected of killing as many as 60 small children.

Genene Jones, 67, is known as the “Angel of Death” for the string of deaths that followed her at various hospitals and clinics around San Antonio between 1977 and 1982. She was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 1984 for knowingly administering a fatal overdose to 15-month-old Chelsea McClennan at a clinic in Kerrville, near San Antonio.

But a fresh murder charge was filed against Jones last May, as prosecutors learned she was scheduled to be freed in March 2018, thanks to since-repealed legislation designed to cut down on prison overcrowding.

Since then, Jones was indicted on four additional murder counts. The five new charges involve the deaths of four boys and one girl, ranging in age from three months to two years, Texas Monthly reports.

The magazine reports that on Wednesday, Bexar County Assistant District Attorney Jason Goss alleged in court during a pretrial hearing that Jones confessed to more killings in 1998 while speaking with a parole officer.

Genene Jones Texas Department of Criminal Justice. via AP

Goss alleged that Jones tearfully admitted, “I really did kill those babies,” during a meeting ahead of a parole board review.

Goss also alleged Wednesday that Jones once spoke of the deaths to a fellow inmate.

The chilling alleged confession prompted the inmate to write a letter to the parole board opposing Jones’ release, said Goss, according to KSAT.

“I didn’t kill those babies,” Jones allegedly told the prisoner, the station reports. “The voices in my head did.”

Jones has pleaded not guilty to the five new counts.

The new charges are the culmination of the investigative efforts of a task force formed in January 2015 to look into Jones and her alleged crimes after news of her possible release sparked public outrage.

In 1984, Jones was also found guilty of injecting 4-week-old Rolando Santos with the blood thinner Heparin. Santos survived, and Jones was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to Texas Monthly, Goss said in court Wednesday he interviewed retired parole officer Marcy Ferguson, who had met with Jones in late October 1998; she had been incarcerated for 15 years at that point.

Goss said that Ferguson told him Jones first admitted committing the two crimes for which she’d been convicted, and that she’d said, “I really did kill those babies.” Texas Monthly reports that Ferguson reached for her files on Jones’ two convictions, and was stopped by the killer: “You won’t find them in there.”

Ferguson understood this statement to mean she was responsible for at least some of the crimes she has been accused of but for which she has not been convicted, according to the San Antonio Express-News.