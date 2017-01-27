Texas Man Allegedly Murders Neighbor After She Helps His Estranged Wife During Their Divorce

Authorities say an ongoing dispute between two Texas neighbors boiled over this week when one of them, a 43-year-old man, allegedly fatally shot the other, a 53-year-old mother, after one of her dogs walked onto his property, PEOPLE confirms.

Hector Campos, of Spring, Texas, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the murder of Ana Weed, his longtime next-door neighbor, earlier that day.

Before Weed’s death, Campos had been furious with her for helping his estranged wife during their ongoing divorce, according to a statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the assistance Weed offered to Campos’ wife incited months of conflict between the neighbors.

Campos filed for divorce last year, after his wife and young daughter vanished, according to ABC 13 and KHOU.

He and Weed were seen arguing just prior to Tuesday’s shooting, reportedly over the whereabouts of Campos’ wife and and child, witnesses later said. Campos also allegedly confronted Weed about her dog being on his property.

When law enforcement was called to the neighborhood that afternoon, deputies arrived to find Weed lying in her front yard with a single shotgun wound to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Weed was found surrounded by relatives and neighbors, who were all trying to administer first aid in an effort to keep her alive. Campos was nearby, where he was being held at the scene at gunpoint by a neighbor who told authorities he witnessed the killing.

Video footage of the shooting’s immediate aftermath shows Weed’s husband kneeling over her. The armed neighbor can also be seen pointing his gun at Campos.

An ambulance rushed Weed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her wounds.

Because this is his first offense, Campos’ bond was set at $50,000, which he has since posted. Under the terms of his bond, Campos had to surrender his passport and will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He’s also been barred from communicating with Weeds’ relatives.

“This is clearly an act of retaliation,” Charles Johnson Jr., an attorney and the Weed family spokesman, told ABC 13. “That is the family’s position. That is my position. And Mrs. Weed paid the ultimate price.”

“These are good people who tried to do something good,” Johnson said. “She was executed for it.”

Johnson did not return calls Friday. Jon Parchman, Campos’ attorney, was also unavailable.

However, Parchman told ABC13 his client acted in self-defense, apparently responding to being pushed. “He feared for his life,” Parchman told the station.

Parchman alleged that before Weed was shot, she shoved Campos. He claimed the shooting followed months of verbal harassment from Weed’s children, which her family has denied, according to KHOU.

Campos has not entered a plea to the single murder charge he faces. It’s expected he will plead when he returns to court in two months.

Investigators ask that anyone with any information about Weeds’ killing contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.