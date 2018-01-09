Mom Kills Husband, Two Sons Before Fatally Shooting Herself at Upscale Texas Resort

Texas police believe a 37-year-old old mother fatally shot her husband and their two young sons before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide in a high-end Galveston resort, PEOPLE confirms.

A motive for the shocking killings has not been announced by police, who were called to the San Luis Resort in Galveston at around 4:30 a.m., according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Callers to 911 reported hearing a number of gunshots coming from the resort’s eighth floor.

Responding officers arrived to find the room — registered to Flor De Maria Pineda Canas and her 39-year-old husband Mauricio Canas — dead-bolted.

Police could could hear “faint moaning coming from inside the suspected room and began to make entry,” the statement from the Galveston Police Department explains.

After breaching the room, police found the husband and two boys — ages 5 and 10 — “lying in bed, all with gunshot wounds,” according to the statement.

They also found a woman, “lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to her head,” the statement reads.

“The female and one of the children were unresponsive but still appeared to be alive and were subsequently transported to UTMB where they were both later pronounced dead.”

Investigators say the family, who lived in Baytown, Texas, checked in only hours before their deaths.

“Forensic data collected at the scene indicates that the female is believed to be the shooter at this time, and is believed to have killed her two children and her husband before apparently taking her own life with a 9mm handgun found adjacent to her body,” the statement explains.

Detectives suspect the husband and children were shot as they slept.

PEOPLE was unable to reach relatives of the victims Tuesday morning.