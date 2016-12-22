Texas Mom Whose Throat Was Slit Along with Infant Son’s Had Given Birth After 3 Miscarriages, Says Her Father

Friends of Shanna Vandewege say she and her new family were smoothly settling into their new lives in Fort Worth, Texas, after moving in May from Colorado.

The 36-year-old and her husband, Craig Vandewege, had recently welcomed their son, Diederick, after moving from Colorado after Craig got a promotion at work.

“She had wanted a family since she was a little girl. She planned it out, including names, before she was 12,” childhood friend Monica Vance writes in an email to PEOPLE.

But last Thursday night, Shanna and her three-month-old son, Diederick, were found in their beds with their throats slit, a Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

The news shocked and saddened her friends and family.

“Shanna was wonderful,” longtime friend Cindy Prevatt writes in an email to PEOPLE. “I can not think of one single thing that she ever did wrong. We are heartbroken, confused and angry.”

Mark Riddle, Shanna’s father, told ABC8 that his daughter’s husband, Craig Vandewege, found his wife and son’s bodies after coming home from work.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“They tried so long to have a baby,” Riddle told ABC8. “She had three miscarriages prior to having one.”

Shanna was a registered nurse at a nearby hospital but was on maternity leave, friends tell PEOPLE. She had recently received a promotion.

“[She] became a nurse to help people. She cared about others wherever she was,” Vance writes.

Vance tells PEOPLE Shanna was making friends at work and excited about meeting her neighbors.

“We were sad that we were moving away from each other, but excited about the way our lives were playing out,” she continues.

Police have not released a suspected motive in the murders and no suspects have been named, the Dallas Morning News reports.

During an interview with Fort Worth police on Monday, Craig Vandewege at one point said he wanted to speak with his attorney before speaking to investigators further, and he has not been in touch with police since, the Star-Telegram reports.

Craig Vandewege’s attorney, Leslie Barrows, could not be reached for comment.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

The Star-Telegram reports that police used a search warrant to take a second look at the family’s residence, but they did not say what they were looking for or if they had removed anything from the home.

Shanna’s family declined comment to PEOPLE.

“No matter what she was going through, [Shanna] was happy, she stayed positive [and] never let anyone get her down,” Prevatt writes. “She loved, she cared. She was just so sweet.”