24-Year-Old Mom's Dead Body Found in Texas Dumpster After She Was Fatally Shot

Authorities say a Texas woman is dead and her suspected killer is behind bars after the woman’s body was found in a large garbage bin in Texas earlier this week, PEOPLE confirms.

Andres Rios Ramirez, 30, is charged with murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Camille Garcia, described as a “young mother” according to two Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office news releases and online jail records reviewed by PEOPLE.

The relationship between Ramirez and Garcia, if any, was not immediately clear.

Tom Green County deputies discovered Garcia dead from a single gunshot wound on Tuesday after responding to call about a body in a dumpster in San Angelo.

Andres Ramirez Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff’s office, Ramirez was identified on Wednesday afternoon as a person of interest in the homicide. That same day he was stopped by authorities after being seen driving without a valid license, deputies claim.

During that stop, a loaded pistol was allegedly found in Ramirez’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Ramirez was taken for questioning and allegedly confessed, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged on Wednesday.

Investigators believe a local home that was searched on Wednesday was the site of Garcia’s murder.

Ramirez remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond. Attorney information was not available Thursday.

He has not yet entered a plea.