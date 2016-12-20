Texas Mom and Infant Son Found Dead in Bed with Their Throats Slit

Texas authorities are investigating the killings of a mother and her infant son after they were found in their beds Thursday night with their throats slit, PEOPLE confirms.

The bodies of Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and her 3-month-old son, Diederick, were found in their Fort Worth home. They died from having their “necks cut,” a Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Fort Worth police went to the family’s house after receiving a call from Saginaw police reporting a man had called after finding the woman and child dead, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Mark Riddle, Shanna’s father, told ABC8 his daughter’s husband, Craig Vandewege, found his wife and son’s bodies after coming home from work. (Fort Worth police could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.)

Shanna was a registered nurse at a nearby hospital but was on maternity leave, the Star-Telegram reports. She and Craig had recently moved from Denver, Colorado, to Texas according to a GoFundMe page started to help pay for funeral expenses.

“They tried so long to have a baby,” Riddle told ABC8 of his daughter’s growing family. “She had three miscarriages prior to having one.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Police have not commented on a motive, the Dallas Morning News reports. No suspects have been named.

“Shanna was a beautiful soul and a dedicated nurse and mother,” a friend wrote on the GoFundMe page. “All our thoughts and prayers are with Shanna’s family. There are no words to describe how much she will be missed and how difficult this time is.”