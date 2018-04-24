Texas Mom Allegedly Tried Burning Her Car With 3 Daughters Inside: 'You’re Going To See Jesus'

Police in Houston arrested a 31-year-old mother Sunday night, alleging she locked herself and her three daughters inside her burning car while saying, “You’re going to see Jesus.”

Charging documents obtained by PEOPLE state Ana Ester Segovia faces three counts of aggravated assault of a family member.

Segovia has not entered pleas to the charges, as she remains in the hospital, where she’s receiving treatment for burns.

According to the charging documents, Segovia was seen earlier that day at church with her three daughters, whose ages are not mentioned in the documents.

Hours later, outside a car wash, Segovia allegedly revved her engine until it caught fire, and then trying to prevent her three girls from escaping the blaze by locking the car’s doors and grabbing the oldest girl’s hair as she attempted to flee.

According to Houston media reports, more than 20 people were at the car wash at the time, including its owner, Gerardo Cortez, who spoke to KHOU.

Houston Police Department

“She wouldn’t let them out of the car,” Cortez told the station. “The older girl tried to escape, but the mother got her back in the car. The second time, she was able to escape and get her younger sisters out, too.”

Part of the incident was caught by nearby surveillance cameras.

Several of the witnesses came to the girls’ aid, according to KHOU. It was at that point that Segovia allegedly tried running away with the girls.

But, the station reports, police arrived as she was fleeing, and took her into custody.

None of the children were physically harmed.

It was unclear Tuesday if Segovia had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

PEOPLE’s attempts to reach her family members and friends who spoke to local media were unsuccessful Tuesday morning.