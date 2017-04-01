Pregnant Texas Middle School Teacher Accused of Having Sex with 15-Year-Old Student

A pregnant Texas middle school teacher has been charged with allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old student, according to multiple reports.

Katherine Harper was arrested and charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, a second degree felony, for allegedly having a summer-long sexual relationship last year with a student she met at Tidwell Middle School, Fox 5 reports.

Harper is eight months pregnant, but it is unclear whether the 15-year-old is the child’s father, according to Fox 5, which cited an arrest warrant.

Harper, 27, was arrested on March 21 and booked into Denton County Jail but released after posting $15,000 bond, jail records show. The Trophy Club Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The alleged sexual relationship between Harper and the unnamed student began when Harper taught the teen at the Roanoke middle school, the Star-Telegram reports. The two allegedly exchanged naked photos of each other through their cell phones, sent flirty text messages back and forth and eventually had sex at the boy’s Trophy Club home.

After the alleged initial sexual encounter, which allegedly included alcohol, police allege that the pair had sex either at his home or her’s from June 1, 2016 to July 31, 2016, the Star-Telegram reports, citing an arrest warrant affidavit.

School officials launched an investigation into the alleged relationship in December 2016 after receiving an anonymous tip. When questioned by a school official, the boy allegedly cried and admitted to the sexual relationship, according to the Star-Telegram.

Harper is on administrative leave, the Star-Telegram reports. However, she is not listed on the school’s website. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Harper was an English teacher, cheerleading coach and tennis coach at the middle school, the Houston Chronicle reports.