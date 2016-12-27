Texas Man Allegedly Kills Dad Then Drives to Prison Wearing Bloody Clothes

A capital murder charge has been filed against a 32-year-old Texas man who was allegedly found Saturday sitting in a truck, parked outside an Oklahoma prison, smeared with blood.

Law enforcement officials in McAlester, Oklahoma, tell PEOPLE that Jeshur Robinson is the sole suspect in his father’s killing in Dallas. He remains in custody on $1 million bail, court records show, and is awaiting extradition.

Robinson’s father, 61-year-old Glen Williams, was found dead in his Texas home Saturday. Officials say he was stabbed to death.

Upon entering Williams’ home, investigators immediately noticed “obvious signs” there had been a struggle prior to the killing, according to authorities. While at the scene, detectives quickly realized that Williams’ truck was missing and issued a statewide bulletin in hopes of locating the vehicle.

But as detectives were sifting through his father’s residence in Texas, McAlester police were responding to the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on reports of a man behaving suspiciously in the prison’s parking lot.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to officials, Robinson was seated in his father’s truck when officers approached him. He allegedly had blood on his hands and clothing and there were blood smears on the truck. He also tried to discard a bloody folding knife, officials allege.

Police say they recovered drugs from the vehicle.

Court records do not indicate if Robinson has retained a defense attorney. Officials say he recently served prison time for prior theft and drug possession convictions.