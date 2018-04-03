Tx. Man Shot in Head as Friends Allegedly Played With Guns on Facebook Live: 'You’re Making Me Nervous'

A Texas man is in critical condition after being shot in the head as friends were allegedly playing with two handguns while streaming themselves on social media, PEOPLE confirms.

Houston Police say the victim was accidentally shot while he and two others were sitting inside a car at a gas station early Sunday morning. Cassandra Nickcole Damper, 25, and another man present were taken in for questioning after police responded to the shooting.

“Their hands were bagged so they could be tested for gunshot residue,” police said in a news release. “While detained, Damper attempted to destroy the evidence by wiping off any gunshot residue that may have been present.”

Damper was arrested and charged with tampering/fabricating of evidence. The investigation will be referred to a Harris County grand jury, police said in the release.

It is not clear if Damper has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Police also acknowledged on Twitter that they were “aware of the video circulating on social media” related to the case.

UPDATE: We are aware of the video circulating on social media. The woman in the video has been charged w/ tampering/fabricating evidence. @HarrisCountyDAO will refer the case to a grand jury for determination of other possible charges. More details here https://t.co/4LhPnRomRS pic.twitter.com/2eu4lG1THw — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 2, 2018

Click2Houston, which identified the victim as 26-year-old Devyn Holmes, reported that a video posted on Facebook allegedly showed Damper handling guns and pointing them at the camera. (ABC13 reports the video was posted to Facebook Live.)

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes says in the video, holding Damper’s hand as she allegedly waves the gun around.

The other man responds, “It [doesn’t have a] clip, bud.”

However, the gun fired a moment later, striking Holmes and causing him to slump in his seat.

“To me, he’s my backbone,” Kendric Holmes, the victim’s brother, told ABC13. “To his whole family, whenever problems go down, he’ll be right there to pick us all up.”

Kendric shared a short update on his Facebook page Monday, saying, “He pulling thru… I need you baby brother.”

He also made a plea to remove the footage circulating online.

“Please take that video dwn… I can’t take it anymore I’m goin crazy,” he wrote. “stop doin my brother like this please.”