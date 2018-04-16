Texas Man Killed Ex's Baby by Repeatedly Dunking Him in Toilet: 'I Hope He Rots in Hell' She Says

A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his then-girlfriend’s baby by holding the infant upside down and dunking him in the toilet multiple times, multiple outlets report.

In March, Antoine Gorman, 28, of Freeport, was found guilty of murder in the November 2016 death of 7-week-old Malachi Nelson.

Gorman was babysitting Malachi and his older siblings, ages 3 and 4, in girlfriend Tashiay Nelson’s apartment while she went to work, court documents show, according to The Facts, the daily newspaper of Brazoria County.

While Gorman was watching the children, he grabbed the infant by the foot and dunked his head two or three times underwater in a toilet, the documents show.

Nelson returned home that night to find the children alone — and Malachi not breathing, Freeport Police Capt. Ray Garivey said, according to local station Click2Houston.

“His face was cold, so I went to my sister’s house and I was trying to wake him up and he wouldn’t wake up,” Nelson told the station.

Nelson’s neighbors tried to help her revive the infant, who was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gorman was arrested two days later in Houston.

After Gorman’s sentencing, Nelson told ABC13 that she had hoped her ex received the death penalty.

“I hate him and I hope he rots in hell,” Nelson told the station.

The station reports Gorman will not become eligible for parole for at least 30 years.

PEOPLE’s calls for comment to his attorney were not immediately returned.