Texas Man Charged in Alleged Kidnapping of Two Girls Whose Mother Was Found Dead

The Texas man who was found Wednesday with two girls reported missing after their mother had been discovered dead has been charged with kidnapping, PEOPLE confirms.

Terry Allen Miles, 44, was charged Thursday for the alleged kidnapping of siblings Lilianais Griffith, 14, and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera-magret, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

The girls were reported missing after their mother was found dead from blunt force trauma Sunday, according to the news release. When Round Rock, Texas, police discovered that the girls may be with Miles, who was living with the girls and their mother, an AMBER Alert was promptly issued.

During their investigation, authorities obtained one of the girls’ cell phone information, according to the news release. Police were able to locate the phone in a heavily wooded area adjacent to a Walmart store in Round Rock. Surveillance footage from the store showed Miles purchasing “numerous camping-related items,” the news release states.

Lilianais Griffith and Luluvioletta Bandera-magret (from right) The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Initially, police believed Miles would take the girls to Louisiana.

According to officials, Miles has a criminal history. While living in Louisiana, he was arrested numerous times over the course of a decade, for charges including second degree murder and pornography involving juveniles. Both charges were dropped, a Calcasieu court official tells PEOPLE.

However, Miles did serve time in prison for two separate convictions for domestic abuse battery, the official says, and was a person of interest in a murder investigation in 2014, according to KXAN.

Terry Miles The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Photos from a store in Trinidad, Colorado, on Dec. 30, which appeared to show Miles, were released by police on Wednesday.

Later that day, Miles was taken into custody by Colorado officials during a traffic stop, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks announced at a press conference. The girls were found safe with Miles and taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment. They did not appear to be physically injured, Banks said.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

Banks said authorities plan on questioning Miles in the death of the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, 44. No charges have been filed in Bates’ death.

It was not immediately clear whether Miles had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.