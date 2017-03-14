Texas Man Allegedly Killed Artist Grandmother After Threatening Texts: ‘She Saw Beauty in Everything’

A Texas man fatally shot his grandmother and wrapped her body in a blanket before stashing it in a shed behind the Houston-area home they shared, authorities allege.

Nathan Billingsley, 21, is being held in the Harris County Jail on a murder charge, on $200,000 bond, in his grandmother’s death, records show. She died “on or about Saturday,” according to court records reviewed by PEOPLE.

His relatives told Harris County Sheriff’s deputies that Nathan earlier had threatened to kill his grandmother, Hazel Billingsley, 67, according to the sheriff’s office. The relatives say he has struggled with mental illness and drug abuse.

Hazel’s family members say they last spoke with her on Saturday evening. When relatives could not reach Hazel on Sunday, they drove to the residence in Cypress, Texas, in northwest Harris County, where Nathan and Hazel lived, and saw him loading personal items into her car, authorities say.

Nathan and his girlfriend then allegedly fled the home on foot.

Deputies who were called to the residence found Hazel’s body in a metal shed in the backyard, wrapped in a blanket.

Authorities searched a wooded area near the residence and found Nathan and his girlfriend hiding, and Nathan armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office alleges. Both were taken into custody without incident, and the girlfriend was released to family members. She was not charged.

Worries Over Alarming Texts and Behavior

Nathan’s relatives had expressed mounting worry over the young man’s alleged threats.

“He was texting messages to family members threatening to kill his mother and grandmother, to take the car,” Harris County Sheriff’s Office homicide detective Sgt. Ben Beall said, reports KTRK.

Nathan’s uncle, Sunny Zamir, said relatives blamed Nathan’s alleged drug use for taking the life of the grandmother who loved him.

“It was like a roller coaster with him, fine one week, messed up another week,” he said, according to KHOU. “It was all drugs.”

Zamir told KTRK: “He’s been struggling for a long time with mental problems, and he’s been on heavy drugs and in and out of the hospital. Every time we try to commit him, he checks himself out so I actually blame the law for it, I really do.”

A call to Nathan’s appointed attorney, Leah Borg, was not immediately returned.

Family members described Hazel as an artist who painted and took photographs. “She saw beauty in everything,” said her daughter Melanie Billingsley.

“She was my rock and one of my best friends,” said another daughter, Carrie Zamir. “She did not deserve this.”