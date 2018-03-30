A 45-year-old Dallas man is suspected of the capital murder of an 81-year-old woman who was found dead in her home last week, PEOPLE confirms. Authorities are reviewing whether the suspect could have more victims in Texas — and if so, how many.

The “complex” case came to light in recent days after Billy Chemirmir was seen allegedly tossing a jewelry box into the trash outside his apartment complex on March 20, according to a multi-agency law enforcement press conference last week.

Chemirmir, who was already under surveillance by Plano police, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and officers say they found cash and jewelry in his possession.

The disposed jewelry box was also recovered and inside was a piece of paper with an address on it that led authorities to the apartment of Lu Thi Harris, where she was dead inside, according to local TV station KXAS.

Authorities said in a news release that “other items found in suspect Chemirmir’s possession were identified as belonging to the victim.”

Harris was found in her bed with lipstick on her pillow, which officials said was evidence of a possible smothering, the Dallas Morning News reports.

Chemirmir was arrested on suspicion of capital murder and has not yet been formally charged. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. He has not obtained an attorney who could comment on his behalf, a court official tells PEOPLE.

Officials believe there might be similar cases in the Dallas-area and they’ve asked the public for assistance. They said Chemirmir had allegedly used the disguise of a maintenance worker to try to get into retirement homes in Dallas and neighboring Frisco.

According to the Morning News, Chemirmir is suspected in a similar smothering attack on an elderly woman in Frisco and in another incident in Plano. Both of those women survived.

“We have one confirmed Dallas offense,” said David Pughes, executive first assistant chief for the Dallas Police Department, at last week’s news conference. “We’re worried we could have more.”

On Oct. 29, in Frisco, a man disguised as a maintenance worker forced his way inside the home of a 93-year-old woman, according to an affidavit obtained by the Morning News.

The man grabbed a pillow and attempted to smother the woman, the affidavit stated. “The woman told police, ‘she began to pray, believing she was about to die.’ ” The man stole her jewelry box and fled. The woman called for help using an emergency alert device.

In the Plano incident last week, a man pushed his way into the apartment of a 91-year-old woman and tried to smother her with a pillow in her bed, according to the Morning News. A friend called 911 after finding her unconscious and the woman later said her jewelry was stolen.

“Chemirmir uses health care experience to his advantage targeting and exploiting seniors, some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Plano Police Chief Gregory W. Rushin told reporters on March 23. “This is terribly disturbing.”

Authorities said multiple elderly women — who were ailing and living alone — have recently died at the same complex as in the Plano attack, the Morning News reports.

“It would be very easy to disguise a crime in that type of activity,” Rushin said.

Officials across the area are combing through their files searching for similar deaths, specifically elderly women. Dallas police officials said they have 750 cases of unexplained or unattended deaths and will be reviewing hundreds of them, including some deaths that appeared to be from natural causes.

“It will be a monumental challenge,” said Pughes of Dallas police.

Anyone with information is urged to call 972-941-5785.