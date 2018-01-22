Boy, 16, in Custody After 15-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside Texas High School

Chris Harris
January 22, 2018 12:55 PM

A 16-year-old boy has been detained by police in Texas after a 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded this morning at the high school in Italy, a small town between Dallas and Waco.

A statement from the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office alleges the gunfire began around 8:30 a.m.

The suspect is not being named at this time. The victim’s name has also been withheld.

The sheriff’s office placed two schools under lockdown after the shooting.

Students were later moved from both of the schools “under guard,” the statement claims

The victim’s condition was unknown Monday.

PEOPLE call to the Italy Independent School District was not returned Monday.

It was unclear if the alleged shooter has been formally charged with a crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and a motive for the shooting has not been identified.

