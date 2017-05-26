Texas Girl Allegedly Watched Pornography at School to Learn What Sexually Abusive Relative Was Doing to Her

A Texas man is behind bars after a little girl was caught watching pornography at her elementary school in an effort to learn what he was allegedly doing to her.

Anthony Garay, 31, was arrested this week and charged with continuous sex abuse of a child after the 9-year-old was caught watching the pornography on a school-issued iPad, the Express-News of San Antonio reports.

When questioned by a teacher, the little girl said she wanted to learn about what Garay allegedly does to her at night, according to the Express-News. She alleged to the teacher that Garay sexually abuses her “all the time at night” and never lets her sleep.

Garay has allegedly been abusing the girl and her sister for at least a year, the Houston Chronicle reports, citing an arrest affidavit. He is being held at Bexar County Jail on $75,000 for the first-degree felony, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

The teacher reported the incident to authorities and the child told investigators that Garay had allegedly abused her as recently as this month, KSAT reports.

The affidavit reportedly stated that Garay had been under investigation by Child Protective Services in the past for alleged sexual assault of the girls, according to KSAT.

According to the Express-News, Garay’s father, Placido Garay, 68, is a fugitive who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault with a child in 2008 after he molested two of his minor relatives, but fled Bexar County just weeks before his 10-year sentence of deferred adjudication began.

Placido Garay’s victims were about the same age as his son’s alleged victims, the outlet reports.