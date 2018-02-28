PEOPLE Explains: Texas Doctor Accused of Fatally Shooting Couple in Front of Their 3 Sons

Texas authorities are investigating a killing on Sunday whose shocking nature has made national headlines.

Anthony and Tiffany Strait, a married couple, were helping an elderly neighbor move furniture around her gated compound in Seguin, Texas. Suddenly, the elderly neighbor’s son, Dr. Robert E. Fadal II, 56, allegedly emerged from the house and fatally shot the couple with a rifle.

The killing took place in front of the couple’s three sons.

Anthony, 27, who is the boys’ stepdad, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffany, 30, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

As authorities investigate what led to the shocking violence, here are four things to know about the case.

1. The Couple Was Helping the Suspect’s Mom When They Were Killed

Lieutenant Craig Jones of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office told the San Antonio Express-News that the couple was helping the suspect’s elderly mom, a neighbor, move furniture about her gated compound. “It was some kind of benevolent action,” Jones said.

Anthony’s brother, James Strait, told KSAT that the couple knew the Fadal family for years. The couple, who ran a landscaping business, often did odd jobs and favors for the physician’s family.

“These people are friends of the family,” James said. “They’re not people that are violent or angry toward us. We’ve done stuff for these people.”

From left: Anthony and Tiffany Strait

James Strait told Fox 29 that Fadal appeared to be a normal guy. He told ABC the doctor had never given him “bad vibes.”

2. The Suspect Ran a Family Practice for 28 Years

Fadal, who has run a family practice for 28 years, was taken into custody and is being held on $2 million bond.

According to his profile on Healthgrades.com, Fadal is a graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.

Fadal has been charged with two counts of capital murder. He has not yet entered a plea, and court documents don’t indicate whether he has retained an attorney.

3. The Motive Is Unknown: ‘No Indications There Was a Feud’

Authorities are still trying to figure out an alleged motive for the shooting.

“At this time, there are no indications there was a feud, disturbance, or anything precipitating or justifying the shooting,” Jones told the Express-News.

Dr. Robert Edward Fadal II

Jones told the paper the sheriff’s office has never interacted with Fadal for any serious crimes.

“Nothing of this magnitude,” he said.

4. The Shooting Occurred in Front of the Couple’s 3 Sons

The shooting occurred in front of the couple’s three sons, who range in age from 7 to 10.

James Strait told ABC that his brother had married Tiffany about a year ago and was raising her children as his own.

“He took care of his kids. He took care of his wife. He had a business,” James told the network. “He was trying to succeed in life.”