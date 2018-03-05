License Suspended for Texas Doctor Accused of Murdering Young Couple in Front of Their Children

The Texas physician accused of murdering a young couple in front of their three sons has had medical license suspended, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Texas Medical Board, a disciplinary panel approved the temporary suspension against Dr. Robert E. Fadal II on March 1.

The 56-year-old family medicine doctor from Seguin received the suspension because “his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare,” the statement alleges.

Last month, Dr. Fadal allegedly fatally shot Anthony and Tiffany Strait, who were helping his elderly mother move some furniture on the family’s estate, investigators contend.

Police allege Dr. Fadal came out of the house and shot the young couple dead with a rifle.

The shooting allegedly happened in front of their three young sons, who range from 7 to 10 years old.

Anthony, 27, who is the boys’ stepfather, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffany, 30, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Dr. Fadal, who has had a family practice for 28 years, was taken into custody and is being held on $2 million bond.

Detectives have not disclosed an alleged motive for the shooting.

Dr. Fadal has not yet entered a plea, and court documents don’t indicate whether he has retained an attorney.