Texas Dad Murders 11-Year-Old Son and Then Kills Himself After Argument With Wife

A 41-year-old Texas father fatally shot his 11-year-old son Saturday evening before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide, according to multiple reports.

The violence occurred in the town of Rowlett, outside of Fort Worth.

The murder-suicide followed hours of arguments between Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores and his wife, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores with James Policarpo Gonzalez-Flores/Facebook

The Dallas Morning News, citing police sources, reports that the final call Gonzalez-Flores made to his wife, Stephanie Gonzalez, on Saturday came just moments after he murdered his son, James Gonzalez.

It is unclear what the couple had been fighting about.

Stephanie Gonzalez, who is James’ stepmother, told police Gonzalez-Flores told her over the phone he had shot his son to death, according to the Star-Telegram.

James’ stepmother called 911 at 11 p.m. on Saturday, but by the time police arrived, both father and son were dead, reports WFAA.

More than 70 people gathered at a candlelight vigil Sunday night at Kenwood Heights Park in honor of James, a sixth grader at Coyle Middle School, according to reports.