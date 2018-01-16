Texas Couple Bound and Shot Execution-Style Inside Home in Affluent Gated Community

Texas authorities are investigating the double homicide of a couple found dead in their home Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

Jenny and Bao Lam, both 61, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their Spring home Saturday evening with their hands and feet bound, according to a Harris County Sheriff’s Office news release obtained by PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance footage from Thursday evening of two persons of interest in the case, which is shown below.

Authorities discovered the Lams after responding to a welfare check made by their adult son, who told investigators he had not heard from them for two days.

Worried, the man went over to his parent’s house, located in a well-to-do gated community, and knocked on their door. When no one answered, the man called authorities, who forced their way into the home.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It appears the couple had been ambushed by their attackers and forced into their home after parking their car in their garage, the news release states.

“Although the house was secure, it was apparent, by looking through the windows, that the interior of the house had been ransacked; cabinets and drawers were open and items were thrown on the floor,” the news release states.

The Lams lived in a quiet subdivision of a gated community in Houston. It appears the suspects returned to the scene of the crime between the Lams’ death and the discovery of their bodies, according to the news release. The couple’s Porsche was located Sunday afternoon on the side of a local highway.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

Items such as jewelry were reported missing from the home, according to the news release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information in the case to call the sheriff’s office at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.