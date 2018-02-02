Texas Couple Allegedly Shackled Woman and Held Her as Wife's 'Slave' After Her Affair With Husband

A woman rescued by police say a Texas couple kidnapped her, bound her in chains, and held her hostage in their home for 12 days with orders to be the wife’s “slave.”

Jean-Claude Demars, 51, and his wife Charolette Demars, 48, were arrested Jan. 26 in Ovilla, Texas, and charged with kidnapping after the alleged victim, 51, reached out for help using the electronic tablet she was allegedly given for entertainment, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The couple, who have not yet entered a plea, allegedly did not deny chaining up the woman, according to a separate affidavit in the case obtained by TV station WFAA.

“Mr. and Mrs. Demars told officers that they did apply the chains and shackles to [the victim], but only because [she] requested it to avoid killing them in their sleep,” that separate affidavit states.

They are being held in Ellis County jail on a bond of $150,000 each, jail records show.

It is unclear whether an attorney had been named to represent the couple and comment on their behalf.

The alleged victim, who told authorities that she’d had an on-and-off affair with Jean-Claude Demars for about eight years, said she had a drink with him at a gas station on Jan. 14, and later woke up to find herself shackled inside the couple’s home.

She was told she would be “Charolette’s slave” and made to clean up dog feces inside the residence, the affidavit reviewed by WFAA states.

During her relationship with Jean-Claude Demars, the woman said he paid for her to stay in a hotel. But after he stopped paying for that arrangement, she moved into a woman’s shelter.

That’s where he picked her up on the day of her alleged kidnapping, she said, according to the affidavit reviewed by WFAA.

Officers who received a tip in the early morning hours of Jan. 26 about a woman allegedly held against her will at the Demars residence arrived shortly after 3 a.m. to find Jean-Claude and Charolette Demars. The latter confirmed the woman was there and went to a back bedroom to retrieve her, where “at the time [she] was chained to a bed frame with a leg shackle and a metal chain,” the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges.

That affidavit continued: The woman “immediately informed officers that she was being held at this location against her will and that she had been restrained by the chain and shackles since 01/14/2018 and did not feel that she was free to leave at any time.”

Police observed that the room in which she allegedly had been confined “had feces, food, a paper plate and a bucket on the floor” meant for the woman’s use when she needed a bathroom, the document states.

Jean-Claude Demars confirmed the woman’s account that he picked her up at a women’s shelter in Irving and they went for drinks at the gas station, the affidavit states. But he told police that he took her to his house only because she became “loopy” and lost consciousness afterward inside his vehicle.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ann Montgomery, the first assistant county and district attorney in Ellis County, tells PEOPLE the investigation is continuing.