Texas College Student Drove Drunk and Killed Young Dad — Causing Pregnant Mom to Deliver Stillborn Son

A Texas State University student pleaded guilty on Monday to driving drunk in 2016 and crashing into another car, killing the man inside and his unborn child.

Shana Elliott, 22, was charged with one felony count of intoxication assault with a vehicle and two felony counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Her blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .199, reports KXAN.

According to Steve Thomas, the Hays County district court administrator, the trial, which started Tuesday and is being held at the Hays County Government Center in San Marcos, will continue. But because Elliot entered a guilty plea, the trial will determine Elliot’s sentence, not the verdict, Thomas says.

Elliott’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Kristian Nicole Guerrero and Fabian Guerrero Moreno Facebook

Police said that Elliott had been drinking while “tubing” in the San Marcos River before she drove her Chevrolet Impala, running it head-on into the Toyota Corolla carrying 23-year-old Fabian Guerrero Moreno and his pregnant wife, Kristian Nicole Guerrero, on Aug. 2, 2016.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Moreno died at the scene and Guerrero was taken in serious condition to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where doctors induced labor in an attempt to save her child.

Kristian’s aunt Diane Castillo previously told PEOPLE that her niece, after nearly 24 hours of induced labor, delivered a stillborn son, Fabian James Guerrero.

“They did an ultrasound soon after the accident and the baby’s heartbeat was still there,” she said. “Kristian was so relieved that she would still have part of her husband after finding out he had passed. When they did the second ultrasound, they found that the baby had no heartbeat and had died in the womb.”

San Marcos Police Department

On the witness stand Tuesday, Kristian told the jury that the morning of the fatal crash, she and her husband had traveled to San Antonio for an appointment with immigration officials.

“We were sharing photos, and talking about the baby that was coming. The guy was really nice,” Guerrero testified, KXAN reports. “Fabian was approved, or he was going to be approved for his residence.”

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Kristian said that after the meeting, the two had lunch and they were driving back towards San Marcos when she saw a vehicle driving towards her and “facing me on my side of the road.”

She didn’t remember the impact but recalled opening her eyes and being on the side of the road.

“There was blood dripping down my face into my lap,” she said. “At that time I didn’t realize I was bleeding. There was a woman next to me trying to console me and I really couldn’t understand why.”

Guerrero later learned the devastating news that her husband had died, and so did her baby.

“Just knowing that you lost your husband and your son — the last piece of him that I had in this world…” Guerrero said in tears.

The trial is expected to last a week.