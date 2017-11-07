Pregnant Woman Killed in Texas Church Massacre with 3 Children and Unborn Baby Was a ‘Wholesome Lady’

Crystal Holcombe, a devoted mother who was reportedly eight months pregnant with her sixth child, had high hopes for her family’s future when she went to church on Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Widowed and left with five children in 2011, Crystal, 36, had met John Holcombe at the church, where he taught Sunday school and managed the audio system. They married in 2012.

United in their faith and love of family, they forged a happy new life together. It was about to become even richer because they were expecting their first child together next month.

All that ended on Sunday, when Crystal, three of her five children — Greg, Emily and Megan — and her unborn baby were among the 26 worshippers fatally shot in a massacre at the very church that had brought them together.

“John married [Crystal,] a widow with 5 children, took them as his own” family friend L. David Givler wrote online. “Now, as he and Crystal were preparing to have their first together, this horrific murder took his wife and unborn child.”

Twenty other worshippers were wounded when a lone gunman, identified as former Air Force member 26-year-old Devin Kelley, began firing from outside the tiny church before entering its doors and spraying terrified families, children and a baby with gunfire.

Four other members of the Holcombe family died in the worst shooting in the state’s modern history: John’s father, Bryan Holcombe, the church’s associate pastor, his mother, Karla, his brother Marc and his toddler, Noah, who was 17 months old.

“People are distraught,” Tambria Read, a high school teacher and longtime Sutherland Springs resident, tells PEOPLE. “We have lots friends. Our friends have lost family members and community members. That church was so accepting of everybody.”

John’s grandfather, Joe Holcombe, tells PEOPLE that his grandson is in good health physically but is “not well” emotionally.

Crystal was “wonderful,” Joe says. “She was a beautiful, devoted mother, and she homeschooled all of her children.”

‘A Wholesome Lady’ and an “Amazing Mother’

No stranger to tragedy, Crystal had finally found happiness with John, say family friends.

In April 2011, her husband of 12 years, Peter Hill, died of a heart attack at age 30, leaving her a young widow with five small children.

“When she married Peter, he knew he had heart trouble,” says Read. “It got worse over his lifetime. I think she knew he wasn’t going to live as long as she would.”

Leaning on her faith, she attended church with her children at the First Baptist Church, where residents of the tiny town often gathered for church services and family-centric events, such as socials, holiday parties and picnics.

It was at church where she met John, “an incredibly good guy,” as his friend Givler, described him in an online post.

“He always has a smile on his face,” says Read.

John and Crystal were well-matched, say friends and family. Like John, who teaches Sunday school and runs the audio for church services, Crystal’s faith was everything to her, says Read.

“She had very strong Christian beliefs,” she says.

She was known for being traditional and ‘old-fashioned,’ as one friend described her online.

Read describes her as “a very wholesome lady” and “an amazing mother. She was full of spunk and wanted to raise very smart children.”

Crystal “worked in the home” and took pride in homeschooling her children. “She was homeschooled and that is what she wanted to do,” says Read.

John, says Read, is “a good provider and a loving stepfather.”

As John prepares for life without Crystal, residents are still reeling from a tragedy they never thought would happen in their town.

