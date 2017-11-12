Texas Church Members Worship Together in Sutherland Springs for First Time Since Mass Shooting

On Sunday — for the first time since a gunman walked into the First Baptist Church and killed 25 people and an unborn child last weekend —the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church will hold a service, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reported that the service would be held at an outdoor baseball park where the surviving members of the church would be joined by hundreds of others.

The First Baptist Church also announced in a press release that the church would open a memorial in the church sanctuary on Sunday afternoon. The memorial will subsequently be open to the public from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. local time, Monday through Friday.

“This is our church, but it is not just us that are suffering,” FBCSS Associate Pastor Mark Collins said in the press release. “This tragedy has rocked our nation, and has had an impact on all Americans and our country as a whole. It is our hope that this will be healing for everyone.”

The First Baptist Church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

According to a recent press release from the church, there are currently no plans to demolish any of the First Baptist Church’s buildings and any major changes to the grounds will be decided on by members of the church.

On Saturday, a ceremony was held for the first of the victims in Sutherland Springs. USA Today reported that 100 mourners were gathered as Richard and Theresa Rodriguez, a couple in their 60s who were married for 11 years, were laid to rest.

The Texas shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a disgraced former Air Force member, was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound later Sunday in a neighboring county after fleeing the church.

Authorities on Monday said the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the shooter had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church.