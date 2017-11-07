High-School Sweethearts, Mothers and Young Kids: The Worshipers Killed in Texas Church Massacre

Remembering Loved Ones in Texas

At least 26 people were killed during a Sunday morning worship service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when a gunman walked into the sanctuary and opened fire. Among the dead are the church pastor’s 14-year-old daughter, a 16-year-old aspiring NICU nurse and three generations of the same family.

The Texas shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a disgraced former Air Force member, was dressed in all-black tactical gear when he began firing from outside of the church around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

The shooter killed himself in a neighboring county after fleeing the church.

Authorities on Monday said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the gunman had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church. There is no terrorism investigation in connection with the shooting.

Here are names, photos and tributes to those killed in the shooting. This list will be updated as more information is available.