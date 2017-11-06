At least 26 people were killed during a Sunday morning service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when a gunman walked into the sanctuary and opened fire.

Among the dead are the church pastor’s 14-year-old daughter, a mother of four children and a 16-year-old aspiring NICU nurse.

The rampage comes just weeks after another gunman fired down onto a country music concert in Las Vegas, killing 58 and injuring hundreds.

The Texas shooter, identified as 26-year-old Devin Kelley, a disgraced former Air Force member, was dressed in all-black tactical gear with a ballistics vest when he began firing from outside of the church around 11:30 a.m. local time.

The shooter was killed Sunday in a neighboring county after fleeing the church, though it remains unclear if it was by law enforcement or by suicide.

Authorities on Monday said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and that the shooter had sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law, who attended the church. There is no terrorism investigation in connection with the shooting.

Here are names, photos and tributes to the shooting’s fatal victims. This list will be updated as more information is available.

Annabelle Renee Pomeroy

Annabelle’s father, Frank Pomeroy, is the pastor at First Baptist Church but he and his wife were traveling on Sunday — though his 14-year-old daughter still attended service, where she was killed in the shooting.

Speaking to ABC News, Frank described Annabelle as “one very beautiful, special child” and said he was in Oklahoma during the rampage. (PEOPLE has not been able to reach the family for comment.)

The teen’s mother, Sherri Pomeroy, told CBS News on Sunday that she was in North Carolina and “trying to get home as soon as I can.”

According to ABC, Annabelle was her father’s youngest daughter.

“We don’t want to overshadow the other lives lost yesterday,” Sherri told reporters on Monday. “We lost more than Belle yesterday, and one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercely and vice versa.”

Our building is probably beyond repair and the few of us that are left behind, lost tragically,” she continued. “As senseless as this tragedy was, our sweet Belle would not have been able to deal with losing so much family yesterday. Please don’t forget Sutherland Springs.”

Haley Krueger

A grieving Charlene Uhl tells PEOPLE her 16-year-old daughter, Haley Krueger, was among the worshippers killed during Sunday’s mass shooting. Haley regularly attended services at the church where she died and even arrived early Sunday morning to help prepare breakfast for the parishioners, her mom says.

“She just loved life and loved everybody she met,” Uhl says. “She loved her church. She was always hyper and ready for anything. She wanted to go to school and be a nurse in the NICU. She loved babies. She had two nephews and adored both of them.”

Haley’s death comes just two years after her father died suddenly, Uhl says. “I already miss her so much.”

Joann Ward

Joann Ward, a mom of four, “was a very loving person,” Gary Zwicke, the uncle of her husband, Chris Ward, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Zwicke, “She cared about people, especially the disabled and people that needed help. She would help disabled people in her community and would help wherever she could,”

According to Zwicke, Joann’s family was devoted to their Christian faith and attended church every Sunday.

Two of Ward’s children died during the attack: Brooke Ward, 5, and 7-year-old Emily Garza. Her 5-year-old son, Ryland Ward, is still in the hospital in dire condition, family members tell PEOPLE.

As the attack unfolded, Joann was “shielding [her] babies from the shooter,” her friend Vonda Greek Smith wrote on Facebook.

Emily Garza

Zwicke tells PEOPLE that all of Joann Ward’s children were “good kids.”

They were regular churchgoers and they “pretty much went there every Sunday,” he says.

Brooke Ward

Brooke Ward was Joann Ward’s second daughter killed in the attack.

The girls’ sister, 9, had her glasses shot off her head but survived.