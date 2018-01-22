Texas Man Fatally Shoots Estranged Wife Before Kidnapping Toddler Son and Then Shooting Himself

A Texas man fatally shot his wife on Sunday before fleeing with their toddler son and then fatally shooting himself, leaving the child unharmed in his vehicle, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Police in San Antonio, Texas, received a call Sunday morning for assistance in a custody exchange between Richard Concepcion, 37, and his 32-year-old wife, Police Chief William McManus said at a Sunday news conference. (A spokeswoman from the Bexar County, Texas, Medical Examiner’s Office tells PEOPLE the female victim’s identity has not been confirmed.)

En route to the custody exchange call, multiple additional calls came in about gunshots near the same location, San Antonio police spokesman Carlos Ortiz tells PEOPLE. McManus told reporters that when officers arrived, they found Concepcion’s wife dead in the front door area of the house.

Multiple gunshots had been fired, McManus said.

According to McManus, Concepcion and his wife were separated and Concepcion had moved out about three months ago. Since the separation, McManus said, police had been called to the house several times for “domestic issues.”

An AMBER Alert was issued for the couple’s toddler son and, later Sunday morning, Concepcion’s vehicle was found in neighboring Guadalupe County by the side of the road, Ortiz says.

Concepcion had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died later, while the child was unhurt.

The boy was brought back to San Antonio and was released to a family member, Ortiz says.

McManus said the couple had two other children, but they were not involved in the incident.

He said Concepcion was a member of the military. (Representatives with the Army were not immediately available to comment on Monday.)

A Facebook page apparently belonging to Concepcion shows a post from Saturday, the day before the shooting, with a man holding a discharge certificate from the Army.