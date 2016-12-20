Tennis Star Petra Kvitová 'Badly Injured’ by Alleged Knife-Wielding Attacker in Home Invasion

Petra Kvitová, a two-time Wimbledon tennis champion, was allegedly attacked by a knife-wielding man in her Czech Republic apartment on Tuesday morning, the athlete announced.

“In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive,” the 26-year-old wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

The alleged attacker entered Kvitová’s Prostejov apartment, posing as a maintenance worker, the New York Times reports. She and the alleged attacker struggled in the bathroom, with the man allegedly putting the knife against Kvitová’s throat.

She escaped with deep cuts to her left hand, including torn ligaments, according to the Times.

Prostejov police have said they are looking for the alleged attacker, according to USA Today. He is described as a 35-year-old man.

In a statement to the Czech Republic’s Fed Cup team, Kvitová said she is in touch with her loved ones.

“What happened to me, it was certainly not pleasant, but it’s behind me,” she said in the statement posted to the team’s Facebook page.