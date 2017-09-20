2 Tennessee State Students Allegedly Kidnapped Fellow Student Who Was ‘Brutally Assaulted’ in Park

Two Tennessee State University students were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly kidnapping a fellow student at gunpoint and taking him to a park where he was attacked by a group, PEOPLE confirms.

Ar’Mon Hickson and Robert Crisp, both 19, face several charges after they allegedly forced the student into Hickson’s car at gunpoint early on Tuesday and drove him to Nashville’s Centennial Park, where he was beaten by four other students, a police affidavit obtained by PEOPLE alleges.c

The affidavit states the student was “brutally assaulted.”

School officials also announced the arrests, noting that the group allegedly later dropped the victim off at a hospital where he was treated and released.

The victim contacted police at around 12:30 a.m., telling authorities that the group stole his phone and school I.D.

Hickson is charged with aggravated kidnapping, theft of property and carrying a weapon on school property, the affidavit states. Crisp faces charges of assault, resisting arrest and aggravated kidnapping.

The other suspects have been identified as Devon Butts, Trezon Peoples, Nikia Robinson and Devontae Freeman. They remain at large, TSU officials said in a statement to PEOPLE. They have not been charged with any crimes.

Police allegedly spotted Hickson and Crisp at around 10 p.m. that night and searched Hickson’s vehicle, where they found the victim’s phone, I.D., two bags of clothes belonging to the student and a handgun, the affidavit states.

It is unclear whether the men have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

Investigators later learned that the weapon had been stolen from Alabama, the affidavit states. It is unclear whether the victim knew the suspects.