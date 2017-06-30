Tennessee Man Convicted of Raping 10-Year-Old Boy Also Sexually Abused Animals: ‘Disturbing and Appalling’

Jurors did not take long to convict Jeremy Ledbetter, deciding in less than an hour the 29-year-old Tennessee man was guilty of sexually abusing and raping a pre-teen boy, PEOPLE confirms.

After three days of testimony both sides acknowledged was brutal for jurors to hear, Ledbetter, of Nashville, was found guilty of two counts of rape of a child, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old, two counts of inducing sexual activity by a minor, and one count of display of sexual acts to a minor under 13 years old.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the prosecution described it as “one of the most disturbing and appalling cases they had seen.”

At trial, Ledbetter’s young victim testified against him, telling jurors that the rape and abuse began when he was 10 and continued until he turned 12.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Ledbetter, according to the prosecution statement, also sexually abused animals.

“All victims of child sexual abuse who testify in front of their abusers are brave to do so,” said Davidson County Assistant District Attorney Chad Butler. “The young victim in this case was particularly courageous for standing up and testifying about the type of humiliating abuse he suffered at the hands of Jeremy Ledbetter.”

Ledbetter’s attorney could not be reached for comment. Neither could any of the defendant’s relatives.

Ledbetter faces up to 134 years in prison when he is sentenced on August 18.