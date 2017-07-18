Tennessee Mom Allegedly Tried to Smother Infant Son Multiple Times While He Was Hospitalized

A Tennessee mom is charged with attempted murder of her infant son after a lengthy investigation revealed she allegedly tried to smother him to death on multiple occasions while he was hospitalized, PEOPLE confirms.

Alexis Bagwell, 22, was taken into custody Monday at her Nashville home, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

She was indicted by a grand jury on one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

The indictment alleges that the abuse of the child dates at least to October 2015, when he was two months old and a patient at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville.

The hospital staff became suspicious of the mother when the boy was again a patient for a reported seizure issue in January 2016, when he was five months old.

According to an investigation led by Youth Services Detective Chris Bowden, medical personnel were called to the boy’s hospital room twice, on January 26 and 27, as a result of issues that arose when he was alone with his mother.

In one instance, the boy had stopped breathing. In the other, the mother alerted medical staff that he had quit breathing, although he had not.

Bowden’s months-long investigation alleges that Bagwell’s actions in the hospital “resulted in the unsuccessful smothering of her son,” according to the statement by police.

Police say the boy now is “healthy and in foster care.”

Bagwell is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond in a Nashville-area jail operated by Correctional Corporation of America.

She has not yet been arraigned nor entered a formal plea, and it could not be determined whether she has an attorney at this time.