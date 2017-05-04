Tennessee Man and Runaway Teen Girl Accused in ‘Brutal’ Shooting Death of Convenience Store Clerk

A Tennessee man and a female teenage runaway face murder charges in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Metro Nashville Police Department alleges that Daniel Clark, 28, and a 15-year-old girl have known each other for years, and on Monday followed through with a plan weeks in the making to leave Dayton, Tennessee, for Nashville, more than two hours north.

Police allege the two were parked outside a Wal-Mart when their van ran out of gas. Clark and the teen allegedly walked to a nearby gas station and convenience store.

Authorities allege Clark and the teen entered the store and forced clerk John Stevens, 58, “to give up his car keys so the two could flee the area.”

The statement alleges that surveillance video shows “Clark confronting Stevens at gunpoint as the teen stands nearby inside the front door.” Clark allegedly “pointed the gun at Stevens’ head at close range,” and “Stevens grabbed at Clark’s gun hand.”

The statement alleges that Clark took a step back “and fired multiple rounds into Stevens’ body” before going behind the counter and searching “the clerk’s pockets.”

It describes the alleged murder as “brutal.”

Clark allegedly grabbed Stevens’ keys and tried entering an SUV parked next to the building. The keys failed to work, so police allege that “Clark fired shots breaking the SUV’s window.”

According to the statement, “the two attempted to steal the vehicle, but did not have an ignition key that worked,” and so they fled on foot.

Clark and the teen were apprehended Wednesday morning after a dump truck driver recognized the girl from media reports about her disappearance. She was allegedly spotted standing along the side of the roadway.

In addition to murder, Clark and the teen also face aggravated robbery and attempted auto theft charges. Police in Dayton would only describe the suspects’ relationship as “more than a friendship.”

The teen has been taken to juvenile detention and Clark is being held in jail on $250,000 bond. Neither has entered a plea to the charges.

Prosecutors have 90 days to decide whether they will charge the teen as a juvenile or an adult.

It was unclear Thursday if either defendant has retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.