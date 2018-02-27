'I Raped a 5-Year-Old Girl': Tenn. Man Charged After Disturbing Facebook Posts

A 30-year-old Tennessee man has been indicted on 13 criminal counts after allegedly “bragging” about raping a 5-year-old girl in a number of disturbing Facebook posts, PEOPLE confirms.

Brian Gann has been in police custody since Oct. 11, 2017, when the Roane County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center was flooded with calls about the alleged Facebook posts, according to a news release issued Monday.

“I raped a 5 year old girl and can’t get the cops to come get me,” reads a message investigators allege Gann posted to the official Facebook page for the U.S. Department of Justice. “I feel awful can you help me turn myself in?”

Police allege Gann left similar messages on the social media sites of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

This week, Gann was indicted on six counts of child rape, three counts of harassment, one count of aggravated stalking and three counts of retaliation for past action, according to the news release from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Roane County Sheriff's Office

Gann was initially arrested for filing a false report, as his alleged post to the FBI included a claim he had killed the victim, and that he wanted to tell police where they could find her body.

At first, authorities did “not find anything credible” about the claim; a warrant obtained by PEOPLE for that initial arrest alleges Gann fabricated the claims “to get the attention of law enforcement for the purpose of exposing the false presidential election.”

But the investigation continued.

The warrant alleges detectives investigating the case allegedly started finding morsels of truth to Gann’s claims of child rape.

Police allege Gann provided detectives with the names of children he had raped, and interviews were conducted with the alleged victims.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

The alleged victims are cooperating with prosecutors.

Gann is being held on $194,998 bond.

It was unclear Tuesday if he had entered pleas to the charges or who his lawyer is.