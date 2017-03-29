Tennessee Man with Disability Allegedly Killed by Female Caretaker He Found on Craigslist

The alleged murder of 59-year-old Ellis Vogt, who had a disability, by the caretaker he hired on Craigslist left behind a gruesome scene at his Williston, Tennessee, home.

“There was a burn barrel in the front yard still smoldering, in the yard was what appeared to be blood-soaked towels, a DVR recording device for the surveillance system, and a crowbar,” reads a newly released criminal affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

In Vogt’s bedroom, papers and clothing lay about the floor “to indicate the room had been ransacked,” the affidavit states. “On the headboard of victim Vogt’s bed was blood spatter, along with blood spatter along the ceiling and east wall to indicate that someone was seriously injured and possibly incapacitated.”

On Monday, eight months after Vogt and his caretaker, Pamela Jane Bingham, were last seen together at Vogt’s residence on July 29, Bingham — who was later arrested in Oklahoma driving Vogt’s missing dark green Plymouth Voyager van — was charged with his second-degree murder.

Vogt’s remains were found Feb. 2 in Fayette County, Tennessee, by a man doing electrical work just off Highway 64, reported WREG. The remains were confirmed as Vogt’s by dental and other forensic records.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In the the criminal complaint charging Bingham, authorities revealed that a butcher knife also was found in the area of the remains, and “matched a butcher block and other knives at Mr. Vogt’s residence.”

Bingham, 54, is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $2 million dollar bond. It was not immediately clear if she had entered a plea or been appointed an attorney.

At the time Vogt disappeared, investigators said he had suffered a stroke a few years earlier and advertised for a caretaker on Craigslist, according to WMC. The woman initially known only as “Jaynie,” and later identified as Bingham, had answered his ad and been his caretaker for about two weeks when the pair vanished.

Vogt’s family members contacted the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on July 30, when they were unable to locate Vogt, his van, other unidentified personal belongings, or Bingham, according to the affidavit charging Bingham.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Relatives said the pair had last been spotted at Vogt’s residence about 11:30 p.m. the previous night. They told authorities Vogt was independent but seldom left his house.

Surveillance video recorded Bingham and Voght’s van at 6:22 a.m. the next day in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Oakland, Tennessee, the affidavit states. Although Bingham went into the store to make purchases, Vogt was not seen.

On Aug. 3, Bingham was located in the van and taken into custody in Guymon, Oklahoma, but “there was no sign or known whereabouts of Ellis Dickey Vogt,” the affidavit states.

Bingham was arrested then on a warrant for theft over $10,000.

She is due in court Thursday on the second-degree murder charge.