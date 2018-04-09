Tenn. Fugitive, 23, Allegedly Confesses on Facebook to Killing Mom and Friend: 'I Felt Nothing'

Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man who allegedly confessed on Facebook in chilling detail to killing his mom and a friend of his before fleeing, PEOPLE confirms.

The post, which police in East Ridge, Tennessee allege was written by Casey James Lawhorn, 23, has since been removed from Facebook. It describes the Sunday morning slayings of his friend, who has not been identified, and his mother, Vi Lawhorn.

In the post, Lawhorn allegedly described shooting his mother twice as she slept. Then, his gun jammed, the post reads.

“She started screaming the worst scream I’ve ever heard,” reads the post. “Movies really don’t do justice to how true terror sounds.”

The post was written in Mississippi as Lawhorn was allegedly fleeing, according to a statement from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department obtained by PEOPLE. In the post, Lawhorn allegedly writes he is suicidal.

“Surely any normal person would wish death on themselves after doing what I did, seeing what I saw, and hearing what I heard,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s statement confirms Lawhorn is wanted for the double homicide, and that his car was found Sunday evening outside Vossburg, Mississippi. The victims’ bodies were found with bullet holes, according to the statement.

In the Facebook post, Lawhorn allegedly wrote he used a “stolen .22 LR rifle caliber” gun to commit the killings.

Hours before the violence, Lawhorn allegedly wrote his mother came home intoxicated and “just like every other time she gets drunk, she goes on and on, without prompt, about how devastated she’d be if I killed myself.”

Lawhorn allegedly wrote that at about 1:30 a.m., when his friend was fast asleep on the living room couch, he approached him and “shot him in the head once.”

Next, Lawhorn allegedly wrote that he went into his mother’s bedroom and tried to shoot her in her bed, but his gun jammed, so he left the room to fix his gun. He allegedly wrote he returned and “rapidly got off two shots” before the gun jammed a second time.

Realizing she was shot, Vi Lawhorn began screaming, and shouted, “You shot me! You’ve killed me! Why?,” the post reads.

Lawhorn allegedly wrote that after fixing the gun again, “I turned on the light so I wouldn’t miss again. I shot at her twice more and it was over.”

The post states that Lawhorn later took heroin and cash from his dead friend’s pockets and wallet before leaving.

“I didn’t hurt our dog or cat, in case anyone was wondering about the animals,” the post reads.

Lawhorn allegedly wrote that as he stood over his friend’s body, he “felt nothing” other than “disgust at the corpse in front of me and the noises it was making.”

Authorities warn Lawhorn “is armed and considered very dangerous.” They urge citizens not to approach him but rather to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.