Man Accused of Killing Temple Student Denies Harming Her, But Police Allege He Admitted to ‘Elements of the Crime’

A Pennsylvania man charged in the death of a Temple University student denies causing her any harm, his attorney tells PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Joshua Hupperterz, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail. His attorney David S. Nenner says his client will plead not guilty.

“Mr. Hupperterz maintains his innocence,” Nenner writes in an email to PEOPLE, “and vehemently denies causing harm to Ms. Burleigh,”

On Sept. 1, Jenna Burleigh’s father reported her missing. The following day, Philadelphia police revealed that surveillance footage showed Burleigh, 22, with Hupperterz after leaving a pub near the Temple campus at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 31.

Under questioning by police, Hupperterz, a former Temple student, allegedly admitted to “elements of the crime,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said at a news conference.

Nenner is still waiting for more information from officials.

“So far the Commonwealth has not elaborated on it’s statement that Mr. Hupperterz admitted to some of the elements of the crimes,” Nenner writes.

Inside Hupperterz’s North Philadelphia home near the bar, police allegedly found blood and large quantities of drugs, according to Philly.com.

Authorities now say that Burleigh’s body was put inside a storage bin before Hupperterz transported it via a Lyft car. The Philadelphia police spokeswoman declined to indicate to PEOPLE whether the Lyft driver has been located and interviewed.

Hupperterz allegedly moved Burleigh’s body to the home of his mother and stepfather, and later to his grandmother’s property in Wayne County, 140 miles north of Philadelphia, where it was eventually discovered, a Philadelphia police spokesperson told PEOPLE.

In a press release obtained by PEOPLE, Philadelphia Police allege Hupperterz admitted to being intoxicated on the night that Burleigh disappeared. “Temple Police Investigators made contact with Mr. Hupperterz by telephone and asked him what he knew about Jenna’s disappearance,” the release says. “Hupperterz informed him that he had been so drunk when he left the bar he had no recollection of who he had been with.”

Police arrested Hupperterz at his grandmother’s home. They have not revealed a possible motive.

The Wayne County coroner said Burleigh died from the combined effects of strangulation and blunt trauma.

Hupperterz’ next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29, Nenner’s office tells PEOPLE.