A Brief History of Some of America's Most Notorious Televised Trials

The 'Lady Killer' on TV

Reportedly the first time a murder trial was ever broadcast nationally to American homes was in 1979, when serial-killing rapist Ted Bundy was tried and convicted of bludgeoning, mutilating and strangling four sorority sisters in Tallahassee, Florida. He was sentenced to death a year later and, following two escapes from prison, died by an electric chair in 1989.

The perversely charismatic killer enjoyed being in the national spotlight as he represented himself in court. His murder trial remains one of the most watched of all time.

Before his execution, Bundy confessed to killing 30 people, though some speculate he may have slain more than 100.