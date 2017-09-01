Teen Acquaintance Detained in Connection with Texas Girl’s Death — Months After Body Was Found in Landfill

Police in Bedford, Texas, on Friday detained a 16-year-old in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, who was found dead in June days after disappearing near her home while walking her dog.

The teenager who was detained was not identified further except as Cargill’s “acquaintance.” It was not immediately clear if the teen has been charged in Cargill’s death or the exact nature of their suspected involvement.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Bedford police said they have informed Cargill’s family of the latest development.

A spokeswoman for the Tarrant County, Texas, district attorney tells PEOPLE that formal charges have not yet been filed with their office. A police spokesman said they had no further comment about the case on Friday “due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.”

Cargill vanished on June 19 while walking her dog near her home on Bedford’s Oak Creek Lane. Her body was found two days later, on June 21, in the Republic Services landfill in nearby Arlington, Texas.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cargill was reported missing the night of June 19 about two hours after going to walk her dog. She was last seen at a dog park at the apartment complex where she lived and had asked others to watch her dog for a moment.

In August, her death was ruled the result of “homicidal violence,” according to the medical examiner.

“We had no indication that Cargill was abducted or kidnapped,” Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson has previously said. “We did not have any of the specific requirements that would allow us to initiate an AMBER Alert.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police have so far released very little information about Cargill’s death, citing their ongoing investigation. However, they said that there is no threat to the public.

In an obituary, Cargill’s family, who has asked for privacy, remembered her as a fearless “natural-born athlete” who loved the outdoors.

“Kaytlynn was always an explorer and an inquiring learner,” her obituary read. “She loved to take things apart and put them back together to make something new.”

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

In school, “she played sports, was active in band playing the trumpet, and spread her love of life to friends around her,” her obituary continued. “Homework was not her favorite, unless it was practicing her trumpet as loud and proud as she could.

“Kaytlynn was an optimist, with a heart bigger than anyone will ever know. Her energy and spirit shone through and was infectious to everyone around her. She was always looking to protect her little sister Paislea, even though they drove each other crazy, and no matter what, she took the side of the underdog.”

• With CHAR ADAMS