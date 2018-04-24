Teenager Allegedly Enlisted Friends to Fatally Stab His Mom After First Trying to Poison Her Wine

Before she was fatally strangled on Saturday night, Maine mother Kimberly Mironovas, 47, allegedly survived a previous attempt on her life and didn’t even know it.

According to media reports on Mironovas’ killing, Maine State Police investigators allege she was killed by her teenage son, who, they claim, enlisted the help of two friends to strangle and stab his mom in the neck while she slept, the Kennebec Journal reports.

Citing court records, the Bangor Daily News reports the son is being held without bond on charges of intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. (PEOPLE is not naming the son or the other suspects because prosecutors have not yet determined whether they will be charged as adults.)

Police allege the son and the same two friends attempted to murder his mother previously. The trio allegedly crushed up pills they put into her wine, but she did not die.

One of the suspect’s teenage friends, of Massachusetts, is charged with intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

Another of the friends, also from Massachusetts, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

According to WMTW, police believe the son was angry with his mother after the two moved to Maine from Massachusetts last fall.

Police in Litchfield apparently found Mironovas’ body inside her home shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Journal.

PEOPLE’s was unable to reach police Tuesday.

It was unknown Tuesday if any of the three defendants had entered pleas to the charges they face.

Attorneys for all three were unavailable for comment.