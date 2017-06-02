Teen Victim Confronts Pastor Who Raped Her: ‘I Lived My Life in Fear of the Next Thing He Would Do to Me’

A teenage girl confronted the former youth pastor who sexually abused her over a two-year period in a Washington courtroom Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

A court official tells PEOPLE that Christopher Lee Trent received a 5-year prison sentence for his abuse of the girl, who was a member of Bellingham Baptist Church. The abuse occurred before she turned 16.

Trent, a 37-year-old married father of 7, had “trouble breathing” and “sobbed” on Wednesday as the girl he confessed to abusing, standing a few feet away, recalled her abuse.

“I lived my life in fear of the next thing he would do to me, what the next day would bring, and if it would bring more mental and physical pain than the day before,” the girl said, a court official confirms to PEOPLE. “Your honor, I never knew someone could harm another individual as much as Chris did, when he put his hands on me for the first time.”

Trent pleaded guilty in March to four counts of third-degree child rape. He was arrested last summer, three years after moving his family from Oklahoma so he could serve as the youth pastor at Bellingham Baptist Church.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the girl was a frequent presence around the church and after some time, Trent started giving her rides home. Soon after, he began inviting her to his home and sent her text messages expressing his desire to kiss her.

Court records indicate the girl recalled being abused more than 100 times. She also told police Trent offered to marry her on a beach on her 18th birthday.

While reviewing her daughter’s phone bill, the victim’s mother realized the girl was receiving hundreds of texts from the same number. Most were sent between 1 and 2 a.m. Court filings state the mom learned the texts were coming from Trent, and confronted him but he denied anything nefarious.

The mom blocked his number and warned him to keep away from her daughter, but did not contact the police until months later. According to court records, Trent and the girl began communicating through texting apps.

Court documents indicate that Trent was confronted by the church’s pastor after several congregants expressed concerns over how close he and the victim had become.

He was fired after a note from the girl fell out of his Bible; it was found by a church member and apparently made obvious references to physical encounters the two had had.

A church member reported the matter to police, who then interviewed the girl. She spoke candidly with them about the abuse, court documents confirm, telling them Trent would refers to her as his “sex slave” and that the rapes would often leave her bleeding and in pain for days.

As the abuse got worse, Trent tried controlling the girl more and more, and seemed to get jealous when she spoke with boys. According to court documents, the girl told police she feared her abuser would kill her if she ever exposed the truth.

Trent was arrested last summer as he was loading a moving van.

On Wednesday, Trent nearly threw up as the girl spoke for 10 minutes about the abuse she suffered at his hands, a court official confirms.

Later, he admitted he was guilty before quoting scripture.

“As David stated in Psalms chapter 51, verse 3: ‘For I acknowledge my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me,'” Trent said, PEOPLE learns.