8-Month-Old Girl Survives After Being Left in Plastic Bag for 3 Days as Mom Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A 17-year-old Pennsylvania woman is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly placing her baby girl in a plastic bag and leaving her in a backyard for three days before being discovered, PEOPLE confirms.

Police in Elmira, New York, arrested Harriette Hoyt, of Sayre, and charged her with attempted second-degree murder after neighbors stumbled upon the little girl, still alive, after hearing a “suspicious noise,” police said in a statement.

“Her legs were just dangling in the bag. Her head was in the bag,” Kayla Seals told WENY of the little girl, who police tell PEOPLE is 8 months old.

“Her whole head was covered all the way down.”

The neighbors took the child, called police and gave the her aid until police arrived. The baby was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition on Tuesday, authorities said in the statement.

“My sister came out off the porch and went to the side to the backyard of my neighbor’s house with a stick, thinking it was a dog,” Seals’ sister Karen told the publication.

Hoyt is being held at Chemung County Jail on $250,000 and is expected to appear in court on Monday, Elmira police and jail officials tell PEOPLE. She has pleaded not guilty. She has a public defender, but PEOPLE was unable to find out the attorney’s name or reach the attorney.